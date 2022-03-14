RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » College Basketball » FGCU hires Pat Chambers…

FGCU hires Pat Chambers as men’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast has hired Pat Chambers as its men’s basketball coach.

His hiring was announced Monday night and FGCU planned to introduce him Tuesday at a news conference.

Chambers resigned from Penn State in October 2020 following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct, including referencing a noose in conversation with a player during the 2018-19 season.

At FGCU, he replaces Michael Fly, who had the job for four seasons with a 55-59 record.

The Eagles are 21-11 this season and Fly is expected to coach FGCU in The Basketball Classic postseason tournament. FGCU hosts Detroit Mercy in the opening round on Wednesday.

Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons at Penn State. He also coached Boston University for two seasons, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011. His career record is 190-178.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up