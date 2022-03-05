CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
FGCU fires Fly after 4 seasons as men’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 1:27 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast fired men’s basketball coach Michael Fly on Saturday after four seasons.

Fly went 21-11 this season, by far the best record of his tenure. He was 55-59 in his four years and will have the chance to coach if the Eagles are chosen for one of this month’s postseason tournaments such as the College Basketball Classic.

FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh said it was “gut wrenching” to make the decision and lauded Fly’s commitment to the school on and off the floor.

“I have decided that we need to transition to a different path and will be commencing a search for a new head men’s basketball coach,” Kavanagh said.

Fly’s four years as coach were preceded by seven years on FGCU’s staff as an assistant, including the school’s “Dunk City” run to the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA tournament. FGCU was 208-142 in those 11 seasons.

