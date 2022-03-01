CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
FGCU beats North Alabama 81-72 in Atlantic Sun tourney

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:40 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 26 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Alabama 81-72 in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Kevin Samuel had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (21-10).

Daniel Ortiz had 29 points for the Lions (9-21). C.J. Brim added 10 points.

