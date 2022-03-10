RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
FAU stomps Southern Miss 86-59 in C-USA tournament

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 12:27 AM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bryan Greenlee had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Southern Miss 86-59 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Vladislav Goldin added 12 points for the Owls (19-13). Giancarlo Rosado had 11 points, while Brandon Weatherspoon and Alijah Martin both scored 10. Greenlee shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Walyn Napper had 17 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-26). DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.

Florida Atlantic advances to play UAB in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

