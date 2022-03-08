Fairfield takes on Canisius in MAAC Tournament

Canisius Golden Griffins (11-20, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (14-17, 8-12 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (11-20, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (14-17, 8-12 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags face the Canisius Golden Griffins in the MAAC Tournament.

The Stags are 6-9 in home games. Fairfield scores 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 7-13 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 6-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairfield won 80-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Jesus Cruz led Fairfield with 25 points, and Malek Green led Canisius with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is averaging 10.7 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Jacco Fritz is averaging 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

