Fairfield Stags play in MAAC Tournament against the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (11-20, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (14-17, 8-12 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags and Canisius Golden Griffins square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Stags are 6-9 in home games. Fairfield has an 8-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Griffins have gone 7-13 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 8-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairfield won 80-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Jesus Cruz led Fairfield with 25 points, and Malek Green led Canisius with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj Benning is scoring 10.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Stags. Supreme Cook is averaging 10.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Armon Harried is scoring 11.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

