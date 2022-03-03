CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Evans Jr. lifts Jackson St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 87-79

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:47 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ken Evans Jr. had 24 points as Jackson State topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 87-79 on Thursday night.

Jayveous McKinnis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Jackson State (10-18, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jamarcus Jones added 15 points. Jonas James III had 12 points.

Jackson State scored 49 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Shawn Williams had 32 points for the Golden Lions (7-23, 5-12). Dequan Morris added 16 points and eight rebounds. Kylen Milton had 12 points.

