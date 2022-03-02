CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Etienne scores 18 to lead Wichita State over Tulsa 72-62

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 11:40 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had 18 points as Wichita State beat Tulsa 72-62 on Wednesday night.

Morris Udeze had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Shockers (14-12, 5-9 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game skid on the road. Qua Grant added 13 points.

Darien Jackson and Jeriah Horne both had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14). LaDavius Draine scored 10. Sam Griffin, Tulsa’s second leading scorer at 15 points per game, was held to three points on 1-of-11 shooting.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane on the season. Wichita State defeated Tulsa 58-48 on Feb. 1.

