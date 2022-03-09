Eastern Washington Eagles and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks play in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-15 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (17-14, 11-9 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-15 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (17-14, 11-9 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 9-3 in home games. Eastern Washington is ninth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 5-15 in conference games. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Eastern Washington won 69-62 in the last matchup on March 4. Steele Venters led Eastern Washington with 18 points, and Keith Haymon led Northern Arizona with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.4 points. Linton Acliese is averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jalen Cole is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Haymon is averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

