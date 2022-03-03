Eastern Michigan visits Miami (OH) following Williams’ 21-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-20, 5-14 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-17, 7-12 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-20, 5-14 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-17, 7-12 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Kamari Williams scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 75-61 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The RedHawks have gone 8-8 in home games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Precious Ayah averaging 2.1.

The Eagles are 5-14 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Eastern Michigan won the last meeting 85-75 on Jan. 29. Noah Farrakhan scored 28 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 assists for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Farrakhan averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Mo Njie is averaging seven points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

