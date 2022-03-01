Eastern Michigan takes on Western Michigan following Farrakhan’s 27-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (7-22, 3-15 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-19, 5-13 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-22, 3-15 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-19, 5-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Noah Farrakhan scored 27 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-64 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles are 8-6 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 5-15 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos have gone 3-15 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 4-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. Eastern Michigan won the last meeting 85-79 on Jan. 5. Farrakhan scored 25 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farrakhan is averaging 16.9 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 19.6 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.