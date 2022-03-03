CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » East Tennessee State Buccaneers…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers play the Citadel Bulldogs in SoCon Tournament

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Citadel Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-16, 7-11 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers play in the SoCon Tournament against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 8-6 on their home court. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. East Tennessee State won the last meeting 77-67 on Feb. 19. Ledarrius Brewer scored 29 to help lead East Tennessee State to the win, and Tyler Moffe scored 20 points for Citadel.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Brewer is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Hayden Brown is averaging 18.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Moffe is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up