Eason and LSU host No. 25 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8 SEC) at LSU Tigers (20-10, 8-9 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide after Tari Eason scored 24 points in LSU’s 77-76 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers have gone 14-2 at home. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Eason averaging 2.4.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-8 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SEC play. Alabama won the last matchup 70-67 on Jan. 20. Jaden Shackelford scored 26 points to help lead the Crimson Tide to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eason is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Shackelford is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.