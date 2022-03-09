RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
E. Washington beats N. Arizona 78-75 in Big Sky tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 7:34 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Linton Acliese III had 20 points as sixth-seeded Eastern Washington edged past eleventh-seeded Northern Arizona 78-75 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney on Wednesday.

Acliese made two free throws to finish a 9-0 Eagles run for a five-point lead with 24 seconds left and held on for the win.

Steele Venters had 19 points for Eastern Washington (18-14). Rylan Bergersen added 18 points and six assists. Angelo Allegri had 12 points.

Carson Towt scored a career-high 21 points and had 16 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-23). Jalen Cone added 19 points. Mason Stark had 12 points.

