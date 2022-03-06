RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Dye scores 19, Samford ousts UNC Greensboro 66-64 in SoCon

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 12:58 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Logan Dye finished with 19 points and eight rebounds and Samford slipped past UNC Greensboro 66-64 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Dye made 4 for 6 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (21-10). Ques Glover had 19 points and seven assists. He made the second of two free throws with 4 seconds left to preserve the win. Jermaine Marshall added 10 points.

Dante Treacy had 16 points to pace the Spartans (17-14). Bas Leyte added 14 points, while Mohammed Abdulsalam scored 13.

