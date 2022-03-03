CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Duren, Harris carry Memphis over South Florida 73-64

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:34 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Duren had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Memphis players in double figures as the Tigers defeated South Florida 73-64 on Thursday night. Tyler Harris added 14 points for the Tigers. Alex Lomax chipped in 12, Lester Quinones scored 11 and DeAndre Williams had 11.

Russel Tchewa had 13 points for the Bulls (8-21, 3-14 American Athletic Conference). Corey Walker Jr. added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Caleb Murphy had 11 points and eight assists.

