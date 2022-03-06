RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Dunn scores 27 to lead Temple over South Florida 75-47

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 4:42 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn had 27 points as Temple rolled past South Florida 75-47 on Sunday.

Dunn made 9 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.

Zach Hicks had 12 points and seven rebounds for Temple (17-11, 10-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Jahlil White added seven rebounds.

Sam Hines Jr. had 12 points for the Bulls (8-22, 3-15).

The Owls leveled the season series against the Bulls. South Florida defeated Temple 52-49 on Feb. 7.

