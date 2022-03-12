Duke plays Virginia Tech in ACC Championship game

Virginia Tech Hokies (22-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (28-5, 16-4 ACC) New York; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (22-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (28-5, 16-4 ACC)

New York; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies play for the ACC Championship.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-3 in home games. Duke leads the ACC with 80.6 points and is shooting 48.9%.

The Hokies are 11-9 in conference games. Virginia Tech is fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.2% as a team from downtown this season. Darius Maddox paces the team shooting 54.1% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Duke won 76-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Paolo Banchero led Duke with 23 points, and Keve Aluma led Virginia Tech with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Trevor Keels is averaging 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Hunter Cattoor averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Aluma is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.