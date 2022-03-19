RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Duke Blue Devils face the Michigan State Spartans in second round

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Michigan State Spartans (23-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (29-6, 16-4 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils take on the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 16-4 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks second in the ACC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils with 7.9 boards.

The Spartans are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Banchero is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Gabe Brown is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

