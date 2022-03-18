RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | How to help
Duke and CSU Fullerton play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

CSU Fullerton Titans (21-10, 11-4 Big West) vs. Duke Blue Devils (28-6, 16-4 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Blue Devils have gone 16-4 against ACC teams. Duke averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Titans’ record in Big West action is 11-4. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Duke.

E.J. Anosike is averaging 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

