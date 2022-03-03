Drake Bulldogs and Southern Illinois Salukis play in MVC Tournament

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-14, 9-9 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (22-9, 13-5 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (16-14, 9-9 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (22-9, 13-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs play in the MVC Tournament against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-3 in home games. Drake is eighth in the MVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 5.4.

The Salukis are 9-9 in conference play. Southern Illinois is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Drake won 62-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Tremell Murphy led Drake with 14 points, and Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34% from beyond the arc. Sturtz is averaging 11 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

Domask is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 24.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

