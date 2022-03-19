RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Djamgouz propels Drake past…

Djamgouz propels Drake past Purdue Fort Wayne 87-65 in CBI

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Okay Djamgouz had a career-high 20 points as Drake rolled past Purdue Fort Wayne 87-65 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Saturday.

Djamgouz made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (25-10). Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries added 14 points apiece, while ShanQuan Hemphill scored 11.

Jarred Godfrey had 16 points to lead the Mastodons (21-12). Ra Kpedi and Jalon Pipkins scored 13 and 11, respectively.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up