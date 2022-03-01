Detroit Mercy takes on Green Bay following Davis’ 26-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (5-24, 4-16 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-14, 10-7 Horizon) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Green Bay Phoenix (5-24, 4-16 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-14, 10-7 Horizon)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -10; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Antoine Davis scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-78 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 8-1 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Madut Akec averaging 2.1.

The Phoenix are 4-16 in Horizon play. Green Bay is 4-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Green Bay won the last meeting 70-63 on Jan. 21. Cade Meyer scored 16 to help lead Green Bay to the victory, and Davis scored 25 points for Detroit Mercy.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 23.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Kamari McGee is averaging 11.3 points for the Phoenix. Meyer is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.