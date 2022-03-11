RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Defense shines as La Tech beats North Texas 42-36 in CUSA

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:55 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis and Cobe Williams scored 12 points each and third-ssed Louisiana Tech’s defense stifled top-ranked North Texas in a 42-28 win n the Conference USA Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday.

Louisiana Tech held North Texas to 36 points on 24.1 percent shooting en route to a 42-36 win. Both marks represented season bests for the Bulldogs.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 12 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (24-9).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Louisiana Tech totaled 21 second-half points, the lowest of the season for Louisiana Tech, while the 13 first-half points for North Texas marked the fewest of the season for North Texas.

Thomas Bell had 10 points for the Mean Green (24-6). Abou Ousmane added 11 rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

