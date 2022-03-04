De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions host conference foe Cornell

Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Manon and the Cornell Big Red visit Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions in Ivy League play.

The Lions have gone 3-9 in home games. Columbia allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Big Red have gone 6-7 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Kobe Dickson with 2.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cornell won 88-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Dean Noll led Cornell with 23 points, and De La Rosa led Columbia with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Ike Nweke is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Manon is shooting 49.2% and averaging 10.3 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 0-10, averaging 65 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Big Red: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

