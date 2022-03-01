CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Davis scores 38, Detroit beats Green Bay in Horizon tourney

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:56 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 38 points as Detroit Mercy topped Green Bay 79-62 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Kevin McAdoo had 14 points for Detroit Mercy (14-14). DJ Harvey added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kamari McGee had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (5-25). Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points.

