Davis scores 26 as Alabama beats No. 24 Georgia women at SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brittany Davis hit 5-of-6 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Alabama beat No. 24 Georgia 74-62 Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament.

The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide (17-12) have won five of six, including two in as many days to reach the quarterfinals for a second straight year. They snapped a five-game skid to Georgia and will play No. 18 Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday night. Alabama beat the Lady Vols by 10 on Feb. 17 in Tuscaloosa.

Megan Abrams also had 22 for Alabama, and Allie Craig Cruce added 10. Alabama shot 50% (9 of 18) from 3-point range.

But it was Davis who scored the first 11 of the game for Alabama. She also hit a 3 to open the fourth quarter after Georgia pulled within 54-45. Davis wound up scoring 10 in the quarter to seal the victory.

Sixth-seeded Georgia (20-9) lost the SEC Tournament championship a year ago and will miss the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. The Bulldogs had won eight of the last 11 in their series with Alabama.

Que Morrison led Georgia with 18 points before fouling out with 1:09 left. Jenna Staiti had 14 and Reigan Richardson 12.

Georgia hit back-to-back 3s to open the scoring and led 8-3. Then Davis took over, igniting a 15-2 run to finish the first quarter for an 18-10 lead. Alabama led 37-22 at halftime.

Alabama pushed the lead to as much as 20 before the Bulldogs finished the third on a 19-8 spurt to pull within 54-45 at the end of the quarter.

