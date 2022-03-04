CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaching 6 mil | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Davis scores 25 to carry SMU over Cincinnati 76-71

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 5:53 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 25 points, Michael Weathers had 19 points and 11 rebounds and SMU defeated Cincinnati 76-71 on Thursday night.

Marcus Weathers added 15 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (21-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference). Davis shot 13 for 14 from the foul line.

David DeJulius had 21 points for the Bearcats (17-14, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Mustangs leveled the season series against the Bearcats. Cincinnati defeated SMU 77-60 on Jan. 6.

