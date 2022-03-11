RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Davis scores 24 to carry SMU past Tulsa in AAC quarterfinal

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 9:24 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendric Davis had 24 points as SMU easily beat Tulsa 83-58 in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Marcus Weathers had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU (23-7). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and seven rebounds. Michael Weathers had 12 points and seven blocks.

Sam Griffin had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-20). Jeriah Horne added 12 points. Darien Jackson had 11 points.

