Davis, Bandoumel lead SMU past Tulane 74-68

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 5:45 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 19 points as SMU extended its home win streak to 16 games, topping Tulane 74-68 on Sunday.

Emmanuel Bandoumel added 18 points for the Mustangs, while Michael Weathers chipped in 16.

Davis hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Weathers also had six rebounds.

Marcus Weathers had 12 points and 13 rebounds for SMU (22-7, 13-4 American Athletic Conference).

Jadan Coleman had 19 points for the Green Wave (13-14, 10-8). Jaylen Forbes added 16 points and seven rebounds. DeVon Baker had 11 points.

The Mustangs improved to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. SMU defeated Tulane 75-66 on Jan. 15.

