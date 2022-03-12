Davidson takes on Saint Louis in A-10 Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (23-10, 12-6 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (23-10, 12-6 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Davidson Wildcats square off against the Saint Louis Billikens in the A-10 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 13-1 in home games. Davidson leads the A-10 shooting 38.6% from deep, led by Drew Dibble shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Billikens are 12-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 2.7.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Davidson won the last meeting 79-58 on Feb. 19. Hyunjung Lee scored 29 to help lead Davidson to the victory, and Yuri Collins scored 10 points for Saint Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Lee is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Billikens. Fred Thatch Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

