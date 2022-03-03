CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Davidson sends Tennessee Tech…

Davidson sends Tennessee Tech past Austin Peay 78-51

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 12:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson tossed in 20 points and Tennessee Tech breezed to a 78-51 victory over Austin Peay in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Shandon Goldman had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-20). John Pettway added 13 points and six rebounds. Kenny White Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Elton Walker had 16 points for the Governors (12-17). Cameron Copeland added 10 points and nine rebounds. Alec Woodard had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up