Davidson defeats Saint Louis 84-69 in A10 semifinal

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 4:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foster Loyer had 21 points as Davidson defeated Saint Louis 84-69 in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship on Saturday.

Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson (27-5). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Michael Jones had 13 points.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 44-24 at halftime. The Billikens’ 24 first-half points were their season low.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 14 points for the Billikens (23-11). Yuri Collins added 13 points and seven assists. DeAndre Jones had 11 points.

