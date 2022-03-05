CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Czumbel scores 22 to lift UTSA past Rice 82-71

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:14 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Erik Czumbel had a career-high 22 points as UTSA topped Rice 82-71 on Saturday.

Dhieu Deing had 19 points for UTSA (10-21, 3-15 Conference USA), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 14 points. Jacob Germany had 13 points.

Carl Pierre had 16 points for the Owls (15-15, 7-11). Terrance McBride added 12 points. Max Fiedler had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Roadrunners leveled the season series against the Owls. Rice defeated UTSA 91-78 on Feb. 3.

