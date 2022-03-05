CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Czinano, Clark rally No.…

Czinano, Clark rally No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 12:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 21 points, Caitlin Clark had a double-double and No. 12 Iowa pulled away from Northwestern for a 72-59 win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Friday night.

The Wildcats, on the NCAA Tournament bubble, trailed by 3 when Veronica Burton made a layup with four minutes left in the third quarter but they missed their next 15 shots. When Laya Hartman ended the drought with a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the game, Northwestern trailed 66-54.

Lauryn Satterwhite followed with a 3 for the Wildcats but Iowa’s Kate Martin hit a jumper and Clark knocked down her fifth 3-pointer to end the threat.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes (21-7) will face sixth-seeded Nebraska, which knocked off third-seeded Michigan, ranked 10, 76-73, in Friday’s late semifinal.

Clark, the Big Ten player of the year with 15 double-double, finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but had seven of Iowa’s 13 turnovers. Martin added 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 5 of 5 from the line while grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists. Czinano, who was 9-of-12 shooting, had eight rebounds.

Burton finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for seventh-seeded Northwestern (17-12) and Satterwhite added 12 points. Courtney Shaw grabbed 12 rebounds.

Behind Burton’s 16 points, the Wildcats led most of the first half but Clark hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, once briefly giving the Hawkeyes a one-point lead, and Czinano made two free throws in the last minute for a 32-31 halftime lead.

Northwestern made eight 3-pointers but shot 28%. Rebounding was close, Iowa led 44-40 but the Wildcats had 10 more offensive rebounds and took 16 more shots.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up