CSU Northridge plays CSU Bakersfield in Big West Tournament

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-18, 2-12 Big West) vs. CSU Northridge Matadors (7-22, 3-13 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -4.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Northridge Matadors and CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners meet in the Big West Tournament.

The Matadors are 3-11 in home games. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West shooting 30.7% from deep, led by Darius Brown II shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-12 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 7-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. CSU Northridge won the last meeting 71-65 on Feb. 13. Atin Wright scored 22 to help lead CSU Northridge to the win, and Justin Edler-Davis scored 19 points for CSU Bakersfield.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Edler-Davis is averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Justin McCall is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

