CSU Fullerton visits Long Beach State following Slater’s 30-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (20-10, 11-4 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (20-11, 12-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Colin Slater scored 30 points in Long Beach State’s 67-64 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 11-3 in home games. Long Beach State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans have gone 11-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by E.J. Anosike averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Beach won 71-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Slater led the Beach with 19 points, and Jalen Harris led the Titans with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slater is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 14.1 points. Joel Murray is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Anosike is averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.