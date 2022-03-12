RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » CSU Fullerton visits Long…

CSU Fullerton visits Long Beach State following Slater’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CSU Fullerton Titans (20-10, 11-4 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (20-11, 12-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Colin Slater scored 30 points in Long Beach State’s 67-64 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 11-3 in home games. Long Beach State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans have gone 11-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by E.J. Anosike averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Beach won 71-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Slater led the Beach with 19 points, and Jalen Harris led the Titans with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slater is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 14.1 points. Joel Murray is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Anosike is averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up