CSU Fullerton hosts UC Riverside following McRae’s 32-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-10, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (17-9, 10-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 11 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-10, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (17-9, 10-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Callum McRae scored 32 points in UC Riverside’s 97-90 overtime loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Titans are 10-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton ranks third in the Big West with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by E.J. Anosike averaging 1.3.

The Highlanders are 8-5 in Big West play. UC Riverside averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. UC Riverside won the last matchup 67-54 on Jan. 30. Dominick Pickett scored 18 points to help lead the Highlanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tray Maddox Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 9.6 points. Anosike is averaging 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists for the Highlanders. McRae is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.