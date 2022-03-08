RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Cruz leads Fairfield over Canisius 72-50 in MAAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 10:17 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jesus Cruz tossed in 19 points and Fairfield rolled to a 72-50 victory over Canisius in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Taj Benning had 15 points for the Stags (15-17). Caleb Green added 10 points and six assists. Supreme Cook had nine rebounds.

Akrum Ahemed topped the Golden Grifins (11-21) with nine poitns. Armon Harried had six rebounds and three blocks, but he made just 3 of 14 shots and scored six. Xzavier Long added five points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Henderson, Canisius’ second-leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (2 of 14).

No. 7 seed Fairfield advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter’s on Wednesday.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

