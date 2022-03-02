Creighton plays No. 18 UConn, seeks 4th straight home win

UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts No. 18 UConn trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bluejays have gone 10-3 in home games. Creighton leads the Big East with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Hawkins averaging 6.1.

The Huskies are 12-5 in Big East play. UConn is third in the Big East with 14.5 assists per game led by R.J. Cole averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. Creighton won the last matchup 59-55 on Feb. 1. Hawkins scored 23 points points to help lead the Bluejays to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Cole is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

