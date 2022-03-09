Creighton plays in Big East Tournament against the Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays and Marquette Golden Eagles play in the Big East Tournament.

The Bluejays have gone 11-4 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 12.8 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 4.4.

The Golden Eagles are 11-8 in conference games. Marquette is fifth in the Big East scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Justin Lewis averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bluejays won 83-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays with 21 points, and Darryl Morsell led the Golden Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nembhard is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Hawkins is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Lewis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

