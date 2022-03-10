Creighton defeats Marquette 74-63 in Big East tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds as Creighton…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds as Creighton beat Marquette 74-63 in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

Arthur Kaluma also scored 14 points for Creighton (21-10). Trey Alexander had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Darryl Morsell had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Justin Lewis added 17 points and seven rebounds.

