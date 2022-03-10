RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Creighton defeats Marquette 74-63 in Big East tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 5:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds as Creighton beat Marquette 74-63 in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

Arthur Kaluma also scored 14 points for Creighton (21-10). Trey Alexander had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Darryl Morsell had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Justin Lewis added 17 points and seven rebounds.

