Colorado tops No. 14 Arizona in Pac-12 women’s quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mya Hollingshed scored 12 points and Colorado survived a wild finish to knock off No. 14 Arizona 45-43 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference quarterfinals.

After shooting just 33% and committing 21 turnovers, the fifth-seeded Buffalos (22-7) won their sixth straight to reach the semifinals for the first time in seven years. The will second-ranked Stanford on Friday.

Lauren Ware led Arizona (20-7) with with 15 points. The Wildcats were 2 of 24 from 3-point range and 12 of 48 overall.

Arizona rallied with 10 straight points, with Shaina Pellington’s layup giving the Wildcats a 41-38 lead with six minutes to go. Colorado countered with a 7-0 run, with Frida Formann hitting a layup and a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark for a 45-41 lead.

NO. 2 STANFORD 57, OREGON STATE 44

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Stanford past Oregon State in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

Stanford (26-3) has won 18 straight games and 32 in a row against Pac-12 opponents, including postseason play. Anna Wilson added 11 points, and Cameron Brink had 10.

Ellie Mack and Emily Codding each had 13 points for Oregon State (14-13).

NO. 14 INDIANA 66, RUTGERS 54

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 19 points, Grace Berger had 17 and Indiana beat Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament to end a three-game losing streak.

The fifth-seeded Hoosiers (20-7) reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season. The will face No. 11 Maryland, seeded fourth, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Osh Brown and Sayawni Lassiter each had 12 points for 13th-seeded Rutgers (11-20).

NO. 21 VIRGINIA TECH 82, CLEMSON 60

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 20 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat Clemson in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seeded Virginia Tech (22-8) will face No. 16 North Carolina, seeded fourth, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Sheppard was 7 of 11 from the field with four 3-pointers, and Kitley, the ACC player of the year, was 8 of 10, Virginia Tech (22-8) shot 58.7%.

Delicia Washington had 19 points for Clemson (10-21).

NO. 23 FLORIDA 53, VANDERBILT 52

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nina Rickards made two free throws with 8.2 seconds left and Florida overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Vanderbilt in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Gators (21-9) will play fourth-seeded Mississippi in the quarterfinals Friday.

Brinae Alexander led Vanderbilt (14-18) with 18 points.

