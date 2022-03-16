RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Colorado State Rams square off against Michigan Wolverines in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Michigan Wolverines (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Colorado State Rams (25-5, 14-4 MWC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Colorado State Rams and Michigan Wolverines play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Rams have gone 14-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is third in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Isaiah Stevens averaging 4.8.

The Wolverines are 11-9 against Big Ten teams. Michigan has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy is scoring 19.5 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Caleb averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 61.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

