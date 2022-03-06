RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
College of Charleston beats Hofstra 92-76 in CAA tourney

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 11:24 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Meeks had a season-high 31 points as College of Charleston beat Hofstra 92-76 in the Colonial Conference Athletic Association tournament’s quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Raekwon Horton had 13 points and eight rebounds for Charleston (17-14). Brenden Tucker added 12 points. Reyne Smith had 11 points.

Jalen Ray had 21 points for the Pride (21-11). Aaron Estrada added 19 points and six assists. Abayomi Iyiola had 11 points.

