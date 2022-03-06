CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Colgate rolls past Lehigh…

Colgate rolls past Lehigh 81-61 in Patriot League semifinal

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson had 16 points and six rebounds and Jeff Woodward posted 11 points, five assists and three blocks as Colgate easily defeated Lehigh 81-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Sunday.

Jack Ferguson had 17 points for Colgate (22-11). Keegan Records added 12 points.

Keith Higgins Jr had 17 points for the Mountain Hawks (13-19). Marques Wilson added 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up