Colgate Raiders face the Navy Midshipmen in Patriot Championship

Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot)

, ; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -6.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders take on the Navy Midshipmen in the Patriot Championship.

The Raiders are 14-1 in home games. Colgate averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Tucker Richardson with 3.8.

The Midshipmen are 12-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy is fourth in the Patriot with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by John Carter Jr. averaging 3.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colgate won 74-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Richardson led Colgate with 23 points, and Carter led Navy with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Raiders. Richardson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Carter is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

