Colgate and Navy play for Patriot Championship

Navy Midshipmen (21-10, 12-6 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (22-11, 16-2 Patriot)

, ; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders and the Navy Midshipmen play for the Patriot Championship.

The Raiders are 14-1 on their home court. Colgate averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 12-6 against conference opponents. Navy ranks seventh in the Patriot shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raiders won 74-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Tucker Richardson led the Raiders with 23 points, and John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Ferguson is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 12.5 points. Richardson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Greg Summers is averaging 9.3 points for the Midshipmen. Carter is averaging 9.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

