Coleman and Texas A&M host No. 4 Auburn

Texas A&M Aggies (21-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (21-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the No. 4 Auburn Tigers after Henry Coleman III scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 83-80 overtime win over the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 16-0 in home games. Auburn is sixth in the SEC shooting 32.3% from deep, led by Preston Cook shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Texas A&M scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Auburn won the last matchup 75-58 on Feb. 12. Allen Flanigan scored 16 to help lead Auburn to the victory, and Quenton Jackson scored 11 points for Texas A&M.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Walker Kessler is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Coleman is averaging 11 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Jackson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

