Coburn leads Saint John’s (NY) against Marquette after 20-point outing

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 8-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) faces the Marquette Golden Eagles after Tareq Coburn scored 20 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 81-66 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Golden Eagles are 12-3 in home games. Marquette is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Red Storm are 8-10 in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) is third in college basketball with 18.2 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.3.

The Golden Eagles and Red Storm square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Lewis is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 8.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Julian Champagnie is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 19 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 85.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

